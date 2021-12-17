With eye on polls, PM Modi meets UP BJP MPs in Delhi

A meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the MPs of Uttar Pradesh went under way in Delhi on Friday.
The PM had earlier held a meeting with the MPs of northeastern and southern states, ANI reported.
A meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the MPs of Uttar Pradesh is underway at 7, LKM in Delhi.
The PM had earlier held a meeting with the MPs of northeastern and southern states.
— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021
Modi will also inaugurate and address the All India Mayors’ Conference, which is being organised in Varanasi, via video conferencing.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube