With eye on polls, PM Modi meets UP BJP MPs in Delhi

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 17 2021, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 10:16 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

A meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the MPs of Uttar Pradesh went under way in Delhi on Friday.

The PM had earlier held a meeting with the MPs of northeastern and southern states, ANI reported.

Modi will also inaugurate and address the All India Mayors’ Conference, which is being organised in Varanasi, via video conferencing.

Narendra Modi
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Indian Politics

