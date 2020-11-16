India's daily Covid-19 spike lowest in 4 months

With over 30,000 new coronavirus cases, India sees lowest Covid-19 spike since July 15

The number comes as a respite as experts predict a resurgence or second wave might have passed

  • Nov 16 2020, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 10:01 ist
Several medical professionals and policy experts had warned against the spike in Covid-19 cases during the holiday season. Credit: PTI

India on Monday reported 30,548 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest since July 15, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare. 

Here's India's state-wise tally of Covid-19 cases

The number comes as a respite as experts predict a resurgence or second wave might have passed. Several medical professionals and policy experts had warned against the spike in Covid-19 cases during the holiday season. The national capital, Delhi, has seen a record rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths over the past week, in what is being called the 'third wave' of coronavirus.

With Monday's numbers, India's coronavirus tally is at 88.45 lakh and the death toll rises to 1.3 lakh with 435 more deaths recorded over the past 24 hours.

Total active cases were at 4.65 lakh and nearly 82.5 lakh have recovered from the datal virus that has killed over 13 lakh people globally thus far.

