With polls around, Maharashtra govt takes 37 decisions

With polls round the corner,  the BJP-Shiv Sena saffron alliance government on Monday took 37 decisions including setting up a sub-committee to carry forward the ambitious project of a memorial dedicated to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

The government also decided to set up a study centre dedicated to 12th century Kannada statesman, philosopher and poet Mahatma Basweshwar. 

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

The political class in Maharashtra is expecting the Election Commission to announce poll schedule later this week or next week. 

