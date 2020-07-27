With 49,931 cases, India's Covid-19 tally over 14 lakh

With record single-day spike of 49,931 cases, India's Covid-19 tally crosses 14-lakh mark

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2020, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 11:11 ist
Health workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) check the temperature and pulse of residents during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India July 26, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

With a record single-day jump of 49,931 Covid-19 cases, India's caseload climbed to 14,35,453 on Monday, while recoveries surged to 9,17,567, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,85,114 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, while 9,17,567 patients have recovered and one person has migrated.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The recovery rate stands at 63.92 per cent, according to the data.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This is the fifth consecutive day when Covid-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 1,68,06,803 samples have been tested up to July 26, with 5,15,472 samples being tested on Sunday.

