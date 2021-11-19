With scrapping of farm laws, legal battles set to end

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to scrap three farm laws, a number of petitions filed by lawyers, farm unions and others challenging the validity of the contentious statutes would come to end. Besides this, other matters related to the right of way by removing road blockade by farmers and a plea seeking permission to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar are also likely to become infructuous.

The top court had on January 12 had already stayed implementation of three farm laws within months of the agitation by farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the Union government which was represented by Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had not opposed it then.

The court had then said, "this order will encourage the farmers' bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood, both in order to protect their own lives and health and the lives and properties of others."

However, the farmer unions' agitation, which began on November 26, 2020 at Delhi borders, continued unabated, after several rounds of negotiations with the Union government had failed. Delhi also witnessed violence at Red Fort on Republic Day after a farmers' tractor rally.

The court had then formed a committee to look into grievances and apprehensions of the farmers.

The committee initially comprised of four members: Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President, Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee; Dr Parmod Kumar Joshi, Agricultural Economist, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; Ashok Gulati, Agricultural Economist and Former Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices; and Anil Ghanwat, President, Shetkari Sanghatana. Mann, however, resigned.

Farmer unions had then criticised the composition of the committee, on the ground that some of the members had already spoken in favour of the three laws. The court had then expressed its indignation, saying the reputation of the members can't be torn into shreds.

"If people have expressed their views, you can't brand people. People have opinion. Even some of the best judges have expressed opinion but passed orders the other way," the then CJI had said.

After consulting a large number of farmers and several stakeholders, the panel submitted its report to the court on March 19.

Ghanwat, a member of the SC-appointed committee, in September wrote to Chief Justice of India asking him to release the panel’s report and share it with the government "for implementation of its recommendations for peaceful resolution of the stalemate to the farmers satisfaction at the earliest."

During this period, two other significant developments took place as a woman resident of Noida approached the top court for removing road blockade. To this plea, the top court repeatedly stressed that farmers did have a right to protest but roads can't be blocked for it indefinitely. It had even issued notice to over 43 farm leaders.

However, 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' which sought a permission to hold 'Satyagrah' at Jantar Mantar here, was pulled up by the top court for "choking" Delhi. It had also asked why to continue with the protest when the laws had been stayed. The court, however, then decided to consider a larger constitutional issue if the right to protest can be absolute even when the statutes have already been stayed by the top court and the matter was sub judice before it.

