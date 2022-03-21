Woes of faculty shortage continue in six AIIMS

Even after a decade of existence, 29-55 per cent of faculty positions in the first six AIIMS outside Delhi remain vacant, but the central government in a hospital building spree is constructing 16 more such institutes raising key questions on how to find out enough professors for budding medical students.

Hundreds of posts of senior residents, junior residents and thousands of other non-faculty posts also remain vacant at the six AIIMS at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh, with the Union Health Ministry admitting in the Parliament that it was not getting enough good quality professors to teach in such high-quality institutions.

Notwithstanding the faculty shortage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to set up more medical colleges in the private sector after thousands of Indian medical students returned from war-hit Ukraine.

The faculty shortage is the maximum (55 per cent) at AIIMS Patna where 169 faculty posts out of 305 sanctioned ones, remained vacant as of February 11 followed by AIIMS Raipur which has a 47 per cent deficiency in its faculty strength. In the remaining four, the shortfall is around 30 per cent.

“Having the requisite number of competent faculty is a basic requirement for premiere institutions. The argument that faculty positions are filled according to need as it arises is a reactionary approach, which can be ill afforded in the context of a pandemic that has ravaged the health delivery systems,” said a senior public health expert.

The shortage of senior residents is the maximum at AIIMS Raipur (54 per cent) followed by AIIMS Patna (41 per cent), AIIMS Bhubaneswar (38 per cent) and AIIMS Rishikesh (27 per cent). The other two at Bhopal and Jodhpur are relatively better.

When it comes to junior resident doctors, only the Bhopal and Bhubaneswar units have some of them though the numbers are far less than the sanctioned strength of 351 such staff in each of the institutes. There are no junior resident doctors at Jodhpur, Patna and Rishikesh while Raipur has four.

“As high standards have to be maintained in selection, keeping in view the stature of these institutes of national importance, all the advertised positions could not be filled up,” Bharati Pravin Pawar, the minister of state in the Union Health Ministry informed the Lok Sabha last week.

Shortfall remains huge even in non-faculty positions. Each of the first six AIIMS has a sanctioned strength of 3,876 non-faculty posts, against which Patna recruited only 1,447 individuals – leaving 63 per cent of posts vacant.

In Raipur and Rishikesh more than 50 per cent of such posts are vacant whereas 46 per cent of non-faculty posts have not been filled at AIIMS, Bhopal.

