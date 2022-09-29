'Woman alleging rape by husband entitled for abortion'

Woman alleging rape by husband entitled for abortion, irrespective of IPC exception: SC

The meaning of rape must be understood as including marital rape solely for the purposes of the MTP Act

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2022, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 22:09 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: Reuters photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday said a woman alleging rape by her husband would be entitled to undergo an abortion under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, notwithstanding the exception to marital rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Understanding ‘rape’ under the MTP Act and the rules framed thereunder as including marital rape does not have the effect of striking down Exception 2 (granted to husband) to Section 375 of the IPC or changing the contours of the offence of rape as defined in the IPC,” a three-judge bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

In its judgement recognising woman’s right to abortion, the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and J B Pardiwala, said since the challenge to Exception 2 to Section 375 of the IPC is pending consideration before a different bench of this Court, we would leave the constitutional validity to be decided in that or any other appropriate proceeding.

Read | Woman alone has right to decide on abortion: SC

However, the bench said, “Notwithstanding Exception 2 to Section 375 of the IPC, the meaning of the words “sexual assault” or “rape” in Rule 3B(a) (of MTP Rules giving list of categories for abortion) includes a husband’s act of sexual assault or rape committed on his wife.”

The meaning of rape must therefore be understood as including marital rape solely for the purposes of the MTP Act and any rules and regulations.

“Any other interpretation would have the effect of compelling a woman to give birth to and raise a child with a partner who inflicts mental and physical harm upon her,” the bench said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

rape
Abortion
India
India News
Supreme Court

What's Brewing

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Qatar confirms Covid test requirements for WC fans

Qatar confirms Covid test requirements for WC fans

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

All dolled up for festival season

All dolled up for festival season

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Dasara over the centuries

Dasara over the centuries

 