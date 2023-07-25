Woman arrested for blackmailing Yuvraj Singh's mother

Woman arrested for trying to extort money from Yuvraj Singh's mother

Gurugram police laid a trap and nabbed the accused while accepting Rs 5 lakh from Yuvraj Singh's mother.

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Jul 25 2023, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 23:00 ist
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

A female caregiver of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh's brother was arrested here on Tuesday for trying to extort money from his mother by threatening to implicate the family in a false case, police said.

According to a complaint filed by Yuvraj Singh's mother Shabnam Singh, the family had in 2022 hired Hema Kaushik as the caregiver of Yuvraj Singh's brother Zorawar Singh suffering from depression for the past several years.

However, the woman was sacked just after 20 days for "not being professional", the police complaint stated.

In May, Hema Kaushik started calling and sending WhatsApp messages threatening to defame the family by implicating them in a false case and demanded Rs 40 lakh from them, it said.

Acting on the complaint, Gurugram police laid a trap and nabbed the accused while accepting Rs 5 lakh from Yuvraj Singh's mother.

"We are questioning the accused woman," said DCP (East) Nitish Aggarwal.

