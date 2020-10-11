Woman Congress leader roughed up at party meeting in Deoria after she questions choice of candidate for bypolls

Ugly scenes were witnessed here at a meeting of Congress leaders ahead of the by-election to Deoria Assembly constituency with a woman party worker being roughed up by her colleagues after she alleged that the ticket has been given to a "rapist".

The woman, Tara Yadav, also lodged a police complaint against four office-bearers of the party, including the district president, for allegedly beating her and molesting her.

According to eyewitnesses, Yadav allegedly tried to "manhandle" party secretary Sachin Naik, and also hurled a bouquet towards him during the meeting on Saturday.

Yadav was protesting over the party nominating Mukund Bhaskar Mani for the November by-polls, accusing him of being a rapist, a charge denied by him.

As she hurled a bouquet towards Sachin Naik, angry workers allegedly beat up Tara Yadav and took her out of the meeting venue, the eyewitnesses claimed.

The videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Congress' Tara Yadav manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria.(10.10)



She says,“I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action” pic.twitter.com/MYYp8k1GLX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2020

"A police complaint has been received. The matter is being probed. However, no case has been registered so far," SHO Kotwali Chandrabhan Singh said.

Yadav, who claimed to be associated with the party for four years, said she was only questioning the choice of candidate and never expected that the party members would react in such a manner.

"You have given the ticket to a rapist, and this has tarnished the image of Congress. You could have given the ticket to someone else. As I said this, I was pushed by someone from behind. Can I not even put up my point of view. These people want to destroy the Congress and end it," Yadav said.