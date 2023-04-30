Woman flyer in cockpit: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO, flight safety head

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson and the airline's flight safety head Henry Donohoe have been slapped with show cause notices by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the lapses in reporting about a pilot allowing his female friend to enter the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight.

A cabin crew had filed a complaint with the DGCA about the incident that took place on February 27.

The show cause notices to Wilson and Head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions Donohoe were issued for not doing timely reporting of the incident to the aviation regulator.

Officials said this was a violation of the regulator's safety instructions. Air India has not commented so far.

The issue was reported to Wilson and Donohoe on March 3 through confidential mail.

The DGCA conducted its inquiry first on April 21 while the airline claimed to have not done any probe before that. The airline said on April 21 that it has taken serious note of the incident and a probe is under way, officials said.

The DGCA had earlier this month asked Air India to deroster all the crew of the Dubai-Delhi flight till the investigations are completed.

Air India was slapped with a fine of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh earlier this year for not reporting two incidents of urination on co-passengers by flyers on its international flights.