Woman goes into labour pain at Mann ki Baat Conclave, gives birth to baby boy at RML Hospital

Poonam, who was nine months pregnant, went into labour pain at Vigyan Bhawan during the conclave and was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2023, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 17:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay photo

Poonam Devi, a member of a self-help group in Uttar Pradesh who was rushed to a hospital after she went into labour pain while attending the Mann ki Baat @100 Conclave here, gave birth to a baby boy.

The 24-year-old was among the special invitees for the conclave at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday as the Prime Minister had talked about her work at a self-help group near Lakhimpuri Kheri in one of the episodes of Mann ki Baat radio programme.

Poonam, who was nine months pregnant, went into labour pain at Vigyan Bhawan during the conclave and was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy, an official said. She is back in her village now, he added.

The Self-Help Group in Lakhimpur Kheri produces handbags, mats, and other items using fiber from banana stems, an initiative that provides an additional source of income for women in the village and also contributes to reducing waste.

Poonam was among the 100 invitees whose names had been mentioned by the Prime Minister in his previous Mann Ki Baat episodes for their exceptional contribution to society.

The day-long conclave was organized to celebrate the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat which is scheduled to be aired on Sunday.

The conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur were among those who spoke at the conclave.

