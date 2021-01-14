Woman going for holy dip on Makar Sankranti gang-raped

Woman going for holy dip on Makar Sankranti gang-raped in Odisha

The incident took place when one sister was taking a bath in the waterbody and her sibling was standing near the river bed

PTI
PTI, Baripada,
  • Jan 14 2021, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 20:22 ist
Representative image/Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two persons while she was going to take a holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Odisha's Baripada town on Thursday, police said.

Two persons of the locality started following the woman and her sister who were heading towards a river for taking the dip. The incident took place when one sister was taking a bath in the waterbody and her sibling was standing near the river bed.

The accused lifted her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her. As she screamed for help, the duo fled the spot, police said. The woman lodged a complaint at Baripada Town police station on the basis of which the two persons were arrested, Birendra Senapati, Inspector-in-Charge of the police station, said.

The medical examination of the woman has been conducted in PRM Medical College and Hospital, Senapati said. 

gang rape
Makar Sankranti
Odisha

