Woman, daughters killed over property dispute

Woman, her daughters killed by sister-in-law over property dispute in Ghaziabad

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad,
  • May 19 2020, 01:05 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 01:12 ist
Representative image/iStock

A 30-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were killed by her sister-in-law following a dispute over their ancestral land in the district, police said on Monday.

Asha Tyagi and her daughters Pari, 5, and Ananya, 3, were first served poisoned milk and then smothered on Sunday, the police said.

The incident was reported to police by Asha's husband Rameshwer. He alleged that her elder sister Geeta, her son Vikrant and daughter Priyanka killed his wife and daughters, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The bodies had strangulation marks, the SSP said, adding that the police have recovered a steal utensil in which milk was boiled and tablet of sulfas from the victims' room. 

Vikrant has been arrested, while her mother and sister are at large, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
murder
Ghaziabad
Property

What's Brewing

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

 