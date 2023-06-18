Woman immolates self with 5-year-old son, daughter critical

A woman and her five-year-old son were killed while her daughter sustained severe injuries during an immolation bid, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Pandey said the preliminary probe suggested the woman took the extreme step allegedly over estranged relationship with her husband Jaswant, an auto-driver.

Sunita Komal (30), a resident of Ghansyampur Sarvatappa village under Rura police station area, wrapped herself, her son Harshit (5) and daughter Ayushi (7) in a quilt and set it on fire last night, Pandey told PTI.

The neighbours tried to intervene but by the time they entered the house the woman and her son were dead, he said.

Ayushi was taken to a nearby private hospital with serious burn injuries where her condition is said to be critical, he said.

The bodies were sent to for post-mortem examinations, and police are investigating the matter.