Woman kills husband; buries dead body under bedroom

A woman allegedly killed her husband and buried him in their house in Bhaktikumarpara in Dhalai district of Tripura, police said on Saturday.

The accused, 21-year-old Bharati buried Sanjit Reang (30) under the mud floor of their bedroom and fled to a nearby village on Thursday night, they said. Acting on a tip-off, police searched the house and recovered the body of the deceased, and arrested the woman from the village.

The couple often got into quarrels, a police officer said. Superintendent of Police, Dhalai district, Kishore Debbarma said an FIR has been registered in this connection and investigation is underway. During the routine procedure, the accused tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to a health facility at Ambassa, headquarters of the district, the officer added