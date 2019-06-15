Woman police personnel set on fire in Kerala, dies

In a gruesome incident, a woman police personnel in Kerala died after being set ablaze by a man at Mavelikkara in Alappuzha district in south Kerala on Saturday. The accused was also suspected to be a police personnel.

The deceased was identified as Soumya Pushkaran, 30, who was working at Vallikkunam police station at Mavelikkara. A mother of three, Soumya's husband is working abroad.

There were unconfirmed reports that the accused was Ajaz, a civil police officer working with traffic police unit at Aluva in Ernakulam district.

According to a local source, the gruesome incident took place by around 3.30 pm. After reaching home from work in the afternoon, Soumya again went out of her house in her two wheeler. The accused came in a car and knocked down Soumya's two wheeler. As she tried to ran away, the accused chased her and hacked her. Once she fell down, the accused doused her in petrol and set her ablaze. While trying to flee from the spot, Ajaz also suffered burns and hence he could not escape.

Local people who rushed to the spot could not save Soumya as she was fully charred by that time. A police party that rushed to the spot took Ajaz into custody. The provocation for the crime was not yet known. Ajaz and Soumya were said to have worked together earlier.