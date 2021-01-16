Woman sanitation worker to get 1st jab in Chhattisgarh

Woman sanitation worker to get 1st jab in Chhattisgarh

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 16 2021, 01:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 01:24 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A 53-year-old woman sanitation worker will be the first person to receive a Coivd-19 vaccine shot in Chhattisgarh as the inoculation drive will start at 97 centres in the state on Saturday.

The vaccination drive will cover over 2.67 lakh healthcare personnel and frontline workers in its first phase, state's mission director for the National Health Mission Priyanka Shukla said.

Tulsa Tandi, a sanitation worker at Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur, will be the first person to get vaccinated here, said Shukla.

A total of 2,67,399 healthcare and Women and Child Development department personnel will be vaccinated in the first phase at 1,349 centres, she said.

As many as 97 vaccination centres have been set up for the launch on Saturday.

The centres have been set up in medical colleges, district hospitals, primary and community health centres, private hospitals and other government facilities.

As many as 100 beneficiaries are expected to get inoculated at each centre in a day, Shukla said.

The state has received 3.23 lakh doses of Serum Institute of India-manufactured Covishield vaccine.

At least 7,116 vaccinators have been trained for the initial phase of the drive. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chhattisgarh
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

 