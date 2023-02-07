Woman SHO on duty caught on camera taking massage in Uttar Pradesh, sent to lines

The station house officer (SHO) of a women's police station in Kasganj district has been sent to lines after she was caught on camera, getting a massage from a constable at the police station while on duty.

Superintendent of Polic Saurabh Dixit has ordered a departmental probe against SHO Muneeta Singh after the CCTV footage of her taking a massage went viral.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the video is old as the staff inside the police station, including the SHO, can be seen wearing summer uniforms. A probe into the matter is on," said circle officer (city) Ajit Kumar.

In the 13-second viral video, the SHO is seen sitting on a chair inside the police station and a junior policewoman is giving her a massage on her shoulders. Two other female cops are also seen in the video.

Last year, a male sub-inspector of Thakurganj police station in Lucknow was caught on camera taking a leg massage from a civilian inside the police station.