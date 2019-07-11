Woman shot at by bike-borne assailants in Delhi

A 30-year-old woman was shot at allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne assailants near a hotel in Dwarka Sector 12 on Thursday morning, police said.

The victim has been identified as Kiren. She is a housewife and a part-time property dealer, they said.

According to police, the incident took place at around 8 am at a roundabout near Radisson Blu hotel. The woman was driving her car when two-bike borne men, who were chasing her vehicle, opened fire at her.

Kiren was alone in the car when the incident took place. She sustained a bullet injury in her neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was involved in a family dispute, the officer said.

Police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

A few suspects have been detained in connection with the incident, the police said.