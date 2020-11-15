Woman throws infant to death from building in Telangana

Woman throws infant to death from building in Telangana

The complainant alleged that his wife kept family disputes in mind and killed their baby

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Nov 15 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 22:47 ist

A 27-year-old woman 'flung' her 14-day-old baby boy from the third floor of their house here as she was reportedly upset over some family dispute, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on November 13 when the woman allegedly threw her baby from the building in Sanath nagar here resulting in the death of the newborn, they said based on a complaint filed by the husband.

The complainant alleged that his wife kept family disputes in mind and killed their baby. A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against the woman and further investigations were on.

