Woman treated for cancer after wrong diagnosis

In a suspected instance of serious medical negligence, a woman was subjected to chemotherapy on the basis of a wrong cancer diagnosis.

The middle-aged woman turned up for treatment at Kottayam government medical college hospital for a lump on her breast. Her samples were tested at the hospital laboratory as well as a nearby private lab. The private lab report that came first said it was cancerous and chemotherapy was started. But ten days later, the hospital lab report came stating that it was not cancerous.

The woman started feeling the aftereffects of chemotherapy like hairfall and black patches on her body. Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja has ordered a probe into the matter.