The women and child development ministry is merging two women helplines, which were launched to help women in distress looking either for psychosocial help or help in emergency response like medical aid and filing an FIR. Ministry officials said that the move was to make the process of lodging complaints easier.

The merger, from the backend, means that a woman who wants to lodge an FIR can call either of the two lines and can receive help. Women not seeking to press charges, too, can dial either line.

“We plan to merge all helplines across various departments of the ministry for all issues relating to women and children into one single number eventually, similar to the 911 helpline in the US,” WCD secretary Indevar Pandey said on the sidelines of an event organised by the ministry last week.

The merger includes the 112 helpline, launched last year as part of the Emergency Response Support System modelled on the emergency response of the US’s 911 system. With 112, complainants can seek emergency response services from police (100), fire (101), health (108) and women (1090).

The helpline was launched in February 2019 by (then) home minister Rajnath Singh, and users can access the services via the 112 India app or through the panic buttons on their phones to connect to the number. The helpline can also be accessed by pressing the start button thrice on smartphones and in other phones after a long press of 5 or 9. The helpline, run by the MHA as well as the WCD ministries, is funded by the Nirbhaya Fund.

The other number, 181, is a distress helpline for women and children seeking non-emergency help like counselling. Women seeking help and counselling from domestic violence and other forms of abuse are addressed round the clock in this helpline. The helpline is connected to One Stop Crisis Centres so that women seeking help can be directed there.

