Women can juggle home & work, men can’t: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said women are multi-taskers who can juggle between work and home and asserted that men should not arrogate to themselves the power to decide how women can make progress as they can choose their own path.

Bhagwat’s remarks are in contrast with the statement he had made in 2013 suggesting that women’s primary role is to look after the household. He was speaking at the launch of a survey on women by an RSS-linked organisation.

“Men do not have the capacity to decide the ways for the upliftment of women. They themselves can only do so. Women are capable of taking decisions related to them,” he said, adding that men should not arrogate to themselves the power to decide how women can make progress.

Underlining that women have proved that they are “multi-tasker”, Bhagwat said, “There should not be doubts that women cannot juggle between home and work. We have forgotten what is their capacity. Men can not do such things.”

It has been repeatedly stated that men listen to women but don’t follow them, he said, adding that men should not forget their strength.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was also present at the event, said women do not need participation for the sake of tokenism.

The minister said it becomes difficult to find women directors on the boards of companies.

There are capable women for the post but they don’t come forward, she said, adding that women should come forward and speak about issues related to them.