Women employees to not work in night shift: KCR

Amid the mounting pressure on the Telangana administration to react to Hyderabad vet's rape and murder, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) issued a potentially controversial statement saying that women employees of the state transport body should not be allowed to work at night as a safety measure.

Describing the incident as inhuman and ghastly, KCR announced a fast-track court to hear cases and accelerate justice in the veterinarian's case. He added that his government was eager to extend all the necessary help to the victim's family.

"Just the other day, a lady doctor was killed. Are they humans? They are animals. So I am saying, let the women RTC (Road Transport Corporation) employees not be put on night duty," the chief minister stated in Telugu while addressing a group of state transport employees on Sunday. The interaction was called after the workers recently called off their 55-day strike.

Recently, women working particularly in the IT sector argued that restricting women from taking night shifts will further shrink the workspace for women. Chief minister's son, KT Rama Rao (KTR) had appealed to PM Modi to amend laws ensuring capital punishment for rapists, without any delay.

