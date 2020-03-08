Women in key positions prove their mettle

March 8 is International Women’s Day. It’s the day for women to celebrate their success, achievements and to educate their counterparts against gender bias.

Several women hold key positions and have proved their efficiency in their respective fields in Mysuru. HYere, women are in top positions like mayor, Zilla Panchayat president, vice-president, additional deputy commissioner, ZP chief executive officer (CEO), regional transport officer (RTO), assistant commissioner, top police officers among others.

For the first time, Mysuru got Tasneem as its first Muslim woman Mayor. Similarly, Parimala Shyam is serving as the Zilla Panchayat president. KAS officers B R Poornima and K Jyothi are serving as additional DC and ZP CEO, B N Veena is serving as Hunsur AC. Similarly, K S Soundarya is Mysuru (East) RTO. Three women – J K Rashmi, Dharanidevi Malagatti, B T Kavitha, P V Sneha and K C Divyashree — hold top positions in the Police and Prisons Department.

While Additional SP P V Sneha successfully handled several law and order issues, Veena successfully managed flood situation in Hunsur region. Divyashree had guarded former chief minister of Tamil Nadu late J Jayalalitha at Parappana Agrahara. Likewise, Jyothi has also proved her ability on many occasions.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Superintendent of Police (SP) J K Rashmi says, “Women is a wonderful creature and womanhood is pride. Women have left their footprint in all walks of life. Now, it is our responsibility to take forward the contributions and achievements”.

Additional DC B R Poornima says every women must be provided education as it is a tool for empowerment and financial independence. “Education brings women to the mainstream of the society. Let this Women’s Day concentrate on education,” the ADC wishes.

A 2004 batch KAS officer, Poornima is from Mandya district. She is the daughter of writer Besagarahalli Ramanna and sister of IPS officer B R Ravikantegowda. Poornima is Mysuru ADC since nine months.

Additional Superintendent of Police P V Sneha wants every woman to be self-reliant. “Differentiation in terms of employment is not acceptable. All women, either maids, servants or bureaucrats, they have their own strength and abilities. They must utilise their strengths to achieve in life,” she adds.

Women’s Day is not limited for women in top positions. But it is special even to the woman who sell flowers beside the street, Sneha said. Sneha, a 2010 batch KSPS officer, is from Mandya district and is serving as Mysuru ASP from the last one-and-a-half years.

For B T Kavitha, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic and Crime), Mysuru, celebration of Women’s Day helps women to become aware of their rights and duties. Let Women’s Day inspire women to achieve more in life, she wishes.