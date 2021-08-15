Women must feel safe and respected from street to workplace: PM Modi

Women must feel safe and respected from street to workplace and for ensuring this, the administration, police and judicial system, along with every citizen, need to fulfil their responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Independence Day address.

Prime Minister Modi also announced that all Sainik Schools in the country will now be open for girls also.

Get Independence Day live updates here

It is a matter of pride that whether it is education or sports "our daughters are giving unprecedented performances. India's daughters are eager to take their space. We need to ensure that in every career and field of work, women have equality," he said.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi said the country should pledge to ensure that women are provided safety and treated with respect.

Read | 75 Vande Bharat trains to connect different parts of country in 75 weeks of 'Amrit Mahotsav': PM Modi

"We need to ensure that from street to workplace, at every place, women have a sense of security, a feeling of being respected and for this, the country's administration, police and judicial system, and every citizen need to fulfil their responsibility hundred percent," he said.