Women must feel safe and respected from street to workplace: PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2021, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 16:22 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Women must feel safe and respected from street to workplace and for ensuring this, the administration, police and judicial system, along with every citizen, need to fulfil their responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his Independence Day address.

Prime Minister Modi also announced that all Sainik Schools in the country will now be open for girls also.

It is a matter of pride that whether it is education or sports "our daughters are giving unprecedented performances. India's daughters are eager to take their space. We need to ensure that in every career and field of work, women have equality," he said.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi said the country should pledge to ensure that women are provided safety and treated with respect.

"We need to ensure that from street to workplace, at every place, women have a sense of security, a feeling of being respected and for this, the country's administration, police and judicial system, and every citizen need to fulfil their responsibility hundred percent," he said.

Independence Day
Independence Day celebrations
Narendra Modi
Red Fort
New Delhi
India News

