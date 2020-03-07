Women's Day: Air India to operate over 40 flights with all-women crew

Air India will operate more than 40 flights with all-women crew to mark the International Women's Day on Sunday, according to an airline spokesperson.

In a release on Saturday, the national carrier said it would operate several all-women crew flights on its international and domestic routes, including the non-stop Delhi to San Francisco flight.

This is to mark the International Women's Day.

"Women cockpit and cabin crew of Air India are operating both wide and narrow body aircraft... to salute woman power in sync with our socio-cultural ethos," the release said.

The spokesperson said that more than 40 all-women crew flights would be operated on this day.

Air India is perhaps the only single airline to operate so many domestic and international flights, operated and supported by women employees, the release said.