Women rights activist Ela Bhatt passes away

Women's rights activist, SEWA founder Ela Bhatt passes away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled her death

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 02 2022, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 18:19 ist
SEWA Founder Ela R Bhatt. Credit: PTI Photo

 Renowned women's rights activist and founder of the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) Ela Bhatt passed away here on Wednesday due to age-related ailments, her associates said. She was 89.

“It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of our beloved and respected founder, Smt. Elaben Bhatt, a pioneer in advocating for women workers' rights, we strive to carry her legacy forward,” SEWA Bharat tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled her death. "Sad to know about the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will be remembered long for her work for the promotion of women empowerment, social service and education among the youth. Condolences to her family members and admirers," Modi tweeted in Gujarati. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

women's rights
India News

What's Brewing

How high altitudes make voting in Himachal arduous

How high altitudes make voting in Himachal arduous

Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup

Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup

Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets

Big brands set to miss plastic sustainability targets

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

SKY is the limit: Suryakumar world's no 1 T20I batter

SKY is the limit: Suryakumar world's no 1 T20I batter

Heavy rains paralyse Chennai again; See pics

Heavy rains paralyse Chennai again; See pics

 