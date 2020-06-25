Won't accomodate Chinese nationals: Delhi hotel body

The Delhi's Hotel and Guest House Owners Association (DHROA) announced on Thursday that no hotel listed under them will accommodate Chinese guests in the city.

A total of around 3,000 hotels are listed under the Association. Its decision comes after the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) urged traders and service providers to boycott Chinese goods over border tensions.

“There is a lot of anger among businessmen and at a time when CAIT has campaigned for a boycott of Chinese goods across the country, the hotel and guest house businessmen of Delhi will take part in it and in view of that, we have decided that from now on no Chinese people will be accommodated in any budget hotel or guesthouse in Delhi,” Dhruva's general secretary told India Today.

The report added that CAIT’s National General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal welcomed the decision taken by Dhurva and said that it is clear that people from different sections of the country are joining CAIT’s campaign of boycotting Chinese goods.

Amid the China boycott calls, reportedly, the CAIT has earlier written to Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal urging them to ensure that all their products have the country of origin mentioned on it.

The CAIT has also appealed to celebrities and industrialists to join the campaign. The apex trade body comprises seven crore traders and over 40,000 trade associations.