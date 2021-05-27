Won't decide vaccine plan for children based on 'panic in WhatsApp groups', says NITI Aayog's V K Paul

Inoculating Indian kids against Covid-19 would not be decided on the basis of “panics in Whatsapp groups” and political demands but scientific data, a top health official said on Thursday.

“Vaccinating children should not be decided on the basis of panic in Whatsapp groups and because some politicians want to play politics. It has to be a decision taken by our scientists after adequate data is available based on trials,” said NITI Ayog member V K Paul who chairs the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVA) for Covid-19.

“No country in the world is giving vaccines to children under 12 years of age. Also, the World Health Organisation has no recommendation on vaccinating children,” said Paul, a former professor of pediatrics at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The USA Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had earlier recommended that everyone aged 12 years and above should get a vaccine to help protect against the virus as widespread vaccination is a critical tool to help stop the pandemic.

But the WHO was critical of countries that began vaccinating the kids as children were being considered a low-risk group. “The WHO hasn't given any recommendation yet to cover the pediatric population in general as any illness in the pediatric population is very very mild. If we go with the paradigm of deaths as a public health objective, it's at a lower priority,” he said.

“As of now, there have been studies about the safety of vaccines in children, which have been encouraging. Trials in children in India are also going to begin soon,” Paul said, referring to the upcoming trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on more than 500 children.

"Covaxin has received permission, they'll start the pediatric trial. They are going all the way to two years of age in a systematic way. SII wants to begin a pediatric trial of Novavax."

“When any drug/vaccine is discovered, typically it is first sorted out in the adult population because you do not want to risk children. It has now been found that the Pfizer vaccine can be administered to the younger population,” he added.