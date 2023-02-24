'Won't injunct media ever': Supreme Court refuses plea to gag media from reporting Adani-Hindenburg issue

'Won't injunct media ever': SC on Hindenburg report

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 24 2023, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 11:42 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea to injunct media from publishing news reports on US short seller firm Hindenburg's report on Adani Group till the court pronounces its order on setting up a committee to examine the matter.  

Advocate M L Sharma, who filed the PIL in the matter alleging conspiracy behind the Hindenburg report, mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala.

“We are not going to issue any injunction to the media ever. We will pronounce orders shortly,” the bench told the advocate-petitioner.

As Sharma reiterated that the media was creating a sensation, the bench told him to "make a reasonable argument".

In his plea, Sharma said media continued to publish news reports, affecting the Indian share market and creating panic amongst the investors. 

On February 17, the top court said it would not accept sealed cover names of experts suggested by the Centre for inclusion on the committee to be set up to examine Hindenburg report.

The court said it would form a committee of experts to look into the matter.
 

