Won't support him: CPM leader on rape accused son

The CPM's Kerala state secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that his son, Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan who was accused in a rape case, will not get any support from him and the party.

He also denied reports that he expressed willingness to quit as the party's secretary— a speculation that was around during the ongoing party state committee meeting — and that he had met the complainant woman in Mumbai.

"I can't take responsibility of any wrong doing by my son, especially when he is a grown up man and staying separately. No party members and their family members should expect any help from party for any wrong doings they commit," Kodiyeri said in his first reaction after the allegation against his elder son surfaced.

Kodiyeri said that when the news regarding the case came out, Binoy met him and afterwards did not contact him.

The Mumbai Police registered a rape case against Binoy on June 13 on the basis of a petition filed by a former bar dancer in Dubai.

The woman claimed that Binoy had sexually abused her by promising to marry her and that she has an eight-year-old son, born out of her relationship with Binoy.

The complaint, who hails from Bihar, alleged that Binoy arranged her stay in Mumbai and used to frequently visit her.

But over the last couple of years, he stopped sending money and visiting her.

She then lodged the complaint and gave evidence for their relationship.

The Oshiwara police in Mumbai also launched a search to find Binoy as he was absconding.

The accused moved an anticipatory bail plea in a Mumbai court and the police was planning to conduct a DNA test to verify the child's paternity.

Binoy had said that the woman was trying to blackmail him and she had earlier sought Rs 5 crore from him.