Work closely with states to set up oxygen plants: PM to officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday directed officials to work closely with the state governments to set up oxygen plants and ensure rapid upgradation of the health infrastructure.

The Empowered Groups (EG) on boosting oxygen supply, medical infrastructure, covid management and communication strategies briefed the Prime Minister about the pandemic situation in the country.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to ensure that specific guidelines and strategies made regarding Covid management were properly implemented by the relevant agencies in the states, an official statement said.

Read: India better prepared for Covid-19 this year, says Harsh Vardhan

The EG on oxygen supply informed the Prime Minister about increasing allocation of oxygen to states. They told the Prime Minister that the production of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in the country had increased from 5,700 MT/day in August 2020 to 8,922 MT as on April 25.

The domestic production of LMO was expected to cross 9,250 MT/day by the end of April. “The Prime Minister instructed the officials to work closely with state governments to start the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen plants at the earliest.

The officers also apprised the Prime Minister that they were encouraging States to also set up PSA oxygen plants.

Last week, the government had approved setting up 551 PSA oxygen plants at government hospitals across districts through the PM CARES fund.

The Prime Minsiter was also briefed about the functioning of the Oxygen Express Railways Service as well as the domestic and international sorties undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen tankers.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and other senior officers.