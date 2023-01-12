Work for developing Ganga aarti site in Kolkata to begin on January 12, says CM Mamata Banerjee

The work for developing a spot for performing Ganga aarti in Kolkata, along the river Hooghly, will commence on January 12, the birthday of Swami Vivekananda, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday.

Incidentally, the official intent to have aarti – that was first publicly spoken about by the chief minister in November – was shared a day after the BJP leaders and supporters had gathered on a road along the river for performing aarti.

Inaugurating the ‘Ganga Sagar Mela Outram Ghat Transit Point’ and conveying her wishes to pilgrims at the venue, Banerjee recalled her visit to Varanasi where performing aarti is a tradition, and said that she had told the Mayor of Kolkata (Firhad Hakim) that she will look for a venue, and if there is a suitable one, arrangements will be made for the performance of aarti in the evenings.

During the day, people come to the riverbank for various needs. Unlike Varanasi where there are stairs on the ghat, Kolkata’s aarti will require some wooden platform with a barricade.

The chief minister along with administrative and police officials have made the assessment and planning. The city’s municipal corporation will develop the spot. The aarti cannot commence at once without planning, Banerjee said, and asked the Mayor and the municipal corporation to commence work from Thursday, which also happens to be Swami Vivekananda’s birthday. The aarti will begin once ‘complete’ clearance is given.

Over a period of time, other spots of religious significance may be able to develop similar venues for aarti wherever possible taking Kolkata’s spot as a model.

Banerjee recalled several of Vivekananda’s sayings, and the famous story, ‘Face the brutes’ where he was followed by a troop of monkeys, and he stopped to face them. Banerjee, drawing a lesson from the story, said cowards run away, whereas the virtuous live on for times to come.

“We believe in that Hindu faith that was advocated by Swami Vivekananda. We believe in that Hindu faith that was advocated by Ramkrishna Paramhansa,” she said, adding that all great people spoke of humanity, and there can be no bigger religion than that of humanity, and one who has affection for all faiths is a human.