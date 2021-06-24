Work on Central Vista going on as per schedule, says Hardeep Singh Puri

To blunt critics, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday shared pictures of his visit to take a glimse of redevelopment works of Central Vista Avenue and the new Parliament sites, and praised the workers involved in the construction of the two projects.

"Delighted to interact with the workers giving shape to our future heritage. They come from different parts of the country. Pity that the Congress ecosystem wanted to snatch away the livelihood of these hardworking women & men. I thanked them for their sweat & toil," Puri tweeted posting photos he took with workers.

"Toil & perseverance of our workers is giving shape to architectural heritage for the future generations," Puri said posting number photos of redeveloped Central Vista Avenue.

The minister also took a dig at Opposition parties, who have criticised the projects amid Covid-19 pandemic.

"Happy to inform the ‘Vidvaans’ (learned) that their ice cream evenings are going to get even better!," he tweeted.

"Work is on schedule. Quick progress being made. The new look Central Vista Avenue, with a judicious mix of modern with traditional will redefine the heart of the city. More public spaces. Easier public access. Greener & better," the said.

Reacting to green activists critics that redevelopment of Central Vista would lead to cutting of large number of Jamun trees, Minister posted photos of fruit bearing trees in his twitter handle and tweeted, "All the false narratives about Central Vista Avenue are coming crashing down. The fruit laden Jamun trees stand tall as the landscape around them is being redeveloped & upgraded. There were rumours that these have been cut down!."

The NDA government came under severe criticism from opposition parties, whch said the government should use the money to improve health infrastrecture than these projects

However Puri defended the project saying it was not a luxury but a necessity. Even Delhi High Court refused to stop works during pandemic saying it was a project of national importance.

The Central Vista redevelopment project involved building a new Parliament building, offices to Members of Parliament, remodelling of Central Vista Avenue (Rajpath), constructing new residences for the vice president and the prime minister, inter-connected common secretariat comprising 10 new buildings and demolishing some buildings on either side of the Rajpath.

At present only two projects — the Parliament building and Central Vista Avenue — are being executed at a cost of around Rs 1,300 crore.

