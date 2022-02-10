Work on National Cooperation Policy gathering pace

The Centre's efforts to formulate a new National Cooperation Policy is gathering pace with around two dozen states, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and central ministries as well as several cooperative federations submitting their suggestions and inputs.

The new policy will update the existing framework that was brought in place by the A B Vajpayee government in March 2002. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had in September last year announced that a new policy will be brought in as part of 'Amrit Mahotsav' after extensive consultation with stakeholders.

With "no updated authentic data repository" about cooperatives, their activities, their members and their financial details available with the Centre, the Ministry is also is planning to develop a National Database for Co-operatives, which is expected to act as a "main planning tool" for states, central ministries, federations, and institutions like NABARD.

On February 2, Shah said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha that the government intends to work in tandem with the states and union territories and accordingly, started consultations with them on various issues related to cooperatives.

Also read: New schemes under cooperation ministry to be rolled out from next fiscal: Amit Shah

For instance, he had said, suggestions on the proposed policy -- which will serve as a framework for the plans and actions of the Centre and states for promotion, strengthening and development of cooperatives -- have so far been received from 35 stakeholders, including 10 ministries and six states.

These joint efforts will lead to development of effective policies and schemes and also their smooth implementation eventually, leading to increase in productivity in rural areas, Shah had said.

Officials said more stakeholders have submitted their suggestions on policy in the past few days. At least 11 states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh -- have submitted their inputs so far.

The central ministries and organisations include NITI Ayog, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Fertilisers and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, officials told DH.

The National Federation of States' Cooperative Banks, IFFCO, NAFED, National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies Ltd (NAFCUB), National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Ltd and National Cooperatives of Housing Federations of India among others have also submitted their inputs, according to officials.

The Ministry of Cooperation had written to state governments and other stakeholders in mid-November seeking their inputs.

Check out latest videos from DH: