Workers reportedly held in INS Vikrant hard disk theft

Workers reportedly held in INS Vikrant hard disk theft

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 10 2020, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 19:50 ist
Aircraft carrier INS Vikrant (PTI Photo)

Two migrant workers were reportedly held by the NIA in connection with the robbery of hard disks and RAMs from computers of INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, which is in the final stages of making at the Cochin Shipyard.

It was learnt that a native of Bihar and a native of Rajasthan were held. They were part of a team of painting workers of the ship. The accused were traced after examining fingerprints of hundreds of workers.

The theft came to light on September 13. The four hard disks contained details about the ship's layout and other technical details. Hence the theft assumed much significance and the NIA took over the probe. However, the Shipyard authorities maintained most of the details were in encrypted form and no vital information regarding Navy's operations were loaded in the hard disks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Kochi
Ships
Indian Navy
INS
Bihar
theft
Rajasthan

What's Brewing

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

 