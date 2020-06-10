Workers reportedly held in INS Vikrant hard disk theft

Two migrant workers were reportedly held by the NIA in connection with the robbery of hard disks and RAMs from computers of INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, which is in the final stages of making at the Cochin Shipyard.

It was learnt that a native of Bihar and a native of Rajasthan were held. They were part of a team of painting workers of the ship. The accused were traced after examining fingerprints of hundreds of workers.

The theft came to light on September 13. The four hard disks contained details about the ship's layout and other technical details. Hence the theft assumed much significance and the NIA took over the probe. However, the Shipyard authorities maintained most of the details were in encrypted form and no vital information regarding Navy's operations were loaded in the hard disks.