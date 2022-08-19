Raigad boat security provider working with authorities

Working with Indian, UK authorities: Raigad boat security provider

It said that the company was made aware that the vessel, which was presumed sunk, had washed up on Indian shores

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 19 2022, 07:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 07:57 ist

Hours after a suspicious vessel with three AK-series rifles was seized, the Neptune P2P Group, said that it was working with authorities in India and United Kingdom to carry out further procedures.

"Neptune P2P Group are working with the owner of the vessel and the Indian and UK authorities to determine the official recovery procedures of the vessel and controlled items," it said in statement posted on Twitter.

In June 2022, Neptune P2P Group provided private security on the vessel ‘MY Lady Han’. 

"The yacht was damaged during monsoon in the Arabian Sea, causing the Captain to declare an emergency. While the crew were rescued, the yacht was unable to be salvaged due to the extreme weather conditions," the statement reads.

It said that the company was made aware that the vessel, which was presumed sunk, had washed up on Indian shores.

After the recovery of the vessel off the Harihareshwar-Shrivardhan beach in Raigad, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and Indian Coast Guard are carrying out investigations.

Any immediate terror threat has been ruled out.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

'I have nothing left': Flooding adds to Afghan crises

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC

Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

 