Working with Indian, UK authorities: Raigad boat security provider

Hours after a suspicious vessel with three AK-series rifles was seized, the Neptune P2P Group, said that it was working with authorities in India and United Kingdom to carry out further procedures.

"Neptune P2P Group are working with the owner of the vessel and the Indian and UK authorities to determine the official recovery procedures of the vessel and controlled items," it said in statement posted on Twitter.

In June 2022, Neptune P2P Group provided private security on the vessel ‘MY Lady Han’.

"The yacht was damaged during monsoon in the Arabian Sea, causing the Captain to declare an emergency. While the crew were rescued, the yacht was unable to be salvaged due to the extreme weather conditions," the statement reads.

It said that the company was made aware that the vessel, which was presumed sunk, had washed up on Indian shores.

After the recovery of the vessel off the Harihareshwar-Shrivardhan beach in Raigad, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and Indian Coast Guard are carrying out investigations.

Any immediate terror threat has been ruled out.