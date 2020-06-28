World Bank gives $500 million loan to India to improve quality of education in six states

The World Bank on Sunday announced a $500 million loan for India to improve the quality and governance of school education covering 15 lakh schools across six states.

The Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) programme, to be implemented in Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan, is expected to reach 25 crore students and one crore teachers.

“India recognises the need to significantly improve its learning outcomes to fuel future growth and meet the demands of the labor market,” said Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director in India.

He added that STARS will support India’s response to this challenge by strengthening implementation at the local level, investing in teacher capacity and ensuring that no child of any background is left behind from the right to education.

At the national level, through the Samagra Shiksha, and in partnership with the six states, STARS will help improve learning assessment systems, strengthen classroom instruction and remediation, facilitate school-to-work transition, and strengthen governance and decentralised management, the World Bank said in a statement.

The STARS programme builds on the long partnership between India and the World Bank (since 1994), for strengthening public school education and to support the country’s goal of providing ‘Education for All’. Prior to STARS, the Bank had provided a total assistance of more than $3 billion towards this goal.

The World Bank noted that India has, over the years, made significant strides in improving access to education across the country; between 2004-05 and 2018-19, the number of children going to school increased from 21.9 crore to 24.8 crore.