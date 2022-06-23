World Bank sanctions $245-million loan to railways

The World Bank has approved a $245-million loan to modernise the freight and logistics infrastructure of Indian Railways.

The Rail Logistics project will help India shift more traffic from road to rail, making transport—both freight and passenger—more efficient and reduce millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year. The project will also incentivise private sector investment in the railway sector, stated a statement from the World Bank.

The $245-million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a maturity of 22 years, including a grace period of seven years.

The Indian Railways is the fourth-largest rail network in the world, having transported 1.2 billion tonnes of freight in the fiscal year ending March 2020. Yet, 71 per cent of India’s freight is transported by road, and only 17 per cent by rail. Capacity constraints of Indian Railways have limited the volumes, and reduced the speed and reliability of shipments. As a result, Indian Railways has been losing market share to trucks over the years. In 2017-18, market share of Indian Railways was 32 per cent, down from 52 per cent a decade earlier.

“While reducing greenhouse gases, the new project will also benefit millions of rail passengers in India as railway lines get decongested with freight moving to dedicated lines,” said Hideki Mori, Operations Manager and Acting Country Director (India) at World Bank. The new Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor-3 will also be supported by the World Bank, said the statement.

A major focus of the project will be on harnessing commercial financing by engaging the private sector and developing customer-oriented approaches. The project will also support institutional capacity strengthening of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) as a commercial organisation and equip it to provide multimodal logistics services.