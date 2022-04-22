World Dairy Summit to be held in Delhi

The next IDF World Dairy Summit 2022 will take place in New Delhi from September 12 to September 15.

The International Dairy Federation (IDF) announced the opening of the registration for its renowned major annual event in the global dairy sector.

The Summit will be a good platform for all dairy experts, leaders, and interested stakeholders, from around the world to connect, learn and exchange about the dairy sector worldwide, said a statement.

Among the Summit’s attendants will be business leaders, scientists and technicians, health and nutrition experts, marketing professionals and a diverse, international audience. Under the theme “Dairy for nutrition and livelihood”, WDS 2022’s programme includes various scientific, technical, business and marketing sessions, said the statement.

Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB and Member Secretary INC-IDF said “India last hosted the International Dairy Congress in 1974. Today India is the largest milk-producing country in the World and this feat has been achieved through millions of small and marginal dairy farmers for whom dairying is an important source of livelihood. The tremendous transformation of the Indian Dairy Sector in the last 50 years is worth witnessing and we are eagerly looking forward to welcoming all stakeholders to come to India and make the IDF World Dairy Summit 2022 truly a global event again.”

“Participants will have the opportunity to rejoin the dairy community in person after two years during which most of the events were performed virtually,” added

IDF’s President, Piercristiano Brazzale.

The Registration process opened and can be done through the event’s website (here) or through IDF corporate site (here), said the statement.