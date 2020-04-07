COVID-19: Gratitude to docs, staff on World Health Day

World Health Day opportunity to express gratitude towards medical staff fighting COVID-19: PM, Vice President

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2020, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 11:38 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (R) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Credit: PTI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the World Health Day is an opportunity to reaffirm our gratitude towards all doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers leading the battle against COVID-19.

"Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other's good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace," the prime minister tweeted.

 

He also said on this World Health Day, let us also follow practices such as social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others.

"May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health," he said.

The vice president appealed to citizens to respect and appreciate the selfless work of the medical community.

"Any misbehaviour or assault on doctors & nurses is unacceptable & most stringent action must be taken against culprits behind such incidents," his office tweeted.

The World Health Day is observed every year on this day to highlight a priority area of concern for the World Health Organisation (WHO). 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
World Health Day
Venkaiah naidu
