World leaders laud India on 100-crore Covid vaccinations milestone

World leaders applauded India as the Covid-19 vaccination drive crossed the 100-crore doses milestone, saying it had brought the world closer to defeating the global pandemic and achieving vaccine equity.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus were among those who congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the landmark achievement.

“I applaud India’s successes in fighting Covid-19 at home and for its efforts to help end the pandemic in the Indo-Pacific region and well beyond,” said Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State.

Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih thanked India for supporting the Maldives in its fight against Covid-19 and vaccination efforts.

“Congratulations to @narendramodi on leading India's successful Covid-19 vaccination campaign that has now administered more than 1 billion vaccines to the Indian people,” Bennett said.

Bennett said these life-saving vaccines were helping all defeat the global pandemic.

Ghebreyesus congratulated Modi, scientists, health workers and people of India on their “efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from Covid-19 and achieve vaccine equity targets”.

Tshering said the feat was a “huge accomplishment” not just for India, but the world.

India thanked Bhutan for his wishes and his appreciation for the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

Under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ India has so far delivered around 66.3 million doses of vaccines to 95 countries, including Canada, Britain, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brazil, Nepal, South Africa, Ukraine and Bahrain.

Rajapaksa congratulated Modi, the medical community and frontliners of India “for achieving this mammoth task”.

“The way forward & adjusting to the new normal while staying safe is highly dependent on a successful vaccination drive. Congratulations on reaching this milestone,” he said.

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan and Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera also congratulated India on its achievement of administering 1 billion vaccination doses.

“Congratulations, India, on this historic milestone! This impressive achievement brings the world closer to overcoming the pandemic. I salute the efforts of doctors, nurses and all frontline workers,” Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India said.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said vaccine accessibility was the key to building back better and stronger.

