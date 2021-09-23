Afghanistan News Live: Taliban commitment on not allowing Afghan soil for terror must be implemented, says Jaishankar

India has said that the Taliban’s commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented as it called for a broad-based inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents all sections of Afghan society. Stay tuned for live updates.
Attackers strike Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, 5 killed
Attackers struck Taliban vehicles in an eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, killing at least two fighters and three civilians in the latest violence since the group's takeover of the country in mid-August.
Afghan board sacks Shinwari, appoints Khan as new CEO
'Taliban commitment against terror must be implemented'
India has said that the Taliban’s commitment not to allow use of Afghan soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented as it called for a broad-based inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents all sections of Afghan society.
