World sees India as bright spot but Congress leaders claim country has been ruined: BJP

The 85th plenary session of the Congress is being held in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh

  • Feb 26 2023, 16:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP/DH Photos

Leader after leader at the Congress plenary session claimed that India has been ruined even though the world projected the country as a bright spot, the BJP said on Sunday targeting the opposition party.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to his remark at the Congress meet about instilling love for tricolour in the youth of Kashmir, Patra said Gandhi acknowledged what the Narendra Modi government has achieved in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP spokesperson also targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the questioning of its leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the excise policy case.

"AAP leaders cannot hide their corruption through event management," he said.

Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office for questioning, after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat.

Patra also said the level of language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by AAP leaders was "abysmally low". "This is despicable," he added.

India News
BJP
Congress

