World witnessed India's cultural power at UN HQs: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: IANS Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the world witnessed the power of India's culture as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the international yoga day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

PM Modi described Yoga as "truly universal" and "free from copyrights and patents" as he led the historic event to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

"A landmark day for India. The world witnessed the power of India's culture as PM @narendramodi Ji practised Yoga at the UN HQs on Yoga Day today. Modi Ji not just promoted Yoga on a global platform but reclaimed India's glory by gifting a new worldview of unity," Shah tweeted.

The home minister also said that in a remarkable achievement, yoga enthusiasts from different parts of the world created a Guinness World Record at the UN headquarters for the highest number of nationalities practising yoga together.

"The feat achieved in the presence of PM @narendramodi Ji is a perfect ode to Yoga and the spirit of India's inclusively," he said.

