World's shortest woman asks people to follow coronavirus lockdown

The world's shortest woman, Jyoti Amge, is putting her celebrity status to good use by urging people to stay indoors during the ongoing lockdown and help stem the spread of the coronavirus infection.

On Monday, the 26-year-old, who is just 62.8 centimetres tall, hits the streets in Nagpur, her hometown, to spread awareness about COVID-19 and to appeal to residents to stay home.

Amge, along with the Nagpur police, urged people to support the local administration in anti-coronavirus fight by practicing social distancing and following lockdown rules.

She told PTI that the Nagpur police had requested her to create public awareness about the deadly infection and implore people to stay indoors and help break the virus transmission chain.

A well-known face in Nagpur and other parts of the country, Amge, joined by police personnel, used a loudspeaker at Telephone Exchange Square to convey her message on curbing the spread of coronavirus.

During her address, she called upon people to support the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also back medical staff and police personnel who are at the forefront of fighting the novel coronavirus and enforcing curbs.

"After the lockdown call was given by the Prime Minister (late last month), today (April 13) was the first day that I stepped out of my house.

"However, I felt very strange to see cars and other vehicles and people moving on the roads. People are not strictly following lockdown rules.

"People were doing things which they shouldn't be doing. The coronavirus is spreading day-by-day and people are losing lives," said Amge, who is the the world's shortest woman according to the 'Guinness World Records'.

She praised those in the frontline of war against coronavirus, which has infected more than 2,300 people so far in Maharashtra alone.

"I appealed to people to stay indoors and support police personnel and medical staff who are doing so much for the wellbeing of people. I personally appreciate the work done by them," she said.