Wrestler murder case: Court declines advance bail to Sushil Kumar

A Delhi court on Tuesday declined to grant anticipatory bail to Sushil Kumar, India's double Olympic medallist in wrestling, in connection with a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium, which led to the death of a 23-year-old wrestler.

Additional sessions judge Jagdish Kumar said allegations against the accused, also the recipient of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, were serious and the investigation prime facie revealed that he was the main conspirator.

The court said at this stage, it was not inclined to grant anticipatory bail also because the statement of eye-witnesses has already been recorded.

The 37-year-old Kumar has been booked for murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the applicant, contended the police had concocted the story to implicate Kumar in the matter. He also said there was no need for custodial interrogation in the matter after recovery of the alleged weapon. He also questioned the seizing of the passport of the applicant.

The police, on the other hand, claimed Kumar is the main accused who has played a key role in the commission of the offence.

Police have announced a cash reward of Rs one lakh for anyone who provided information on Sushil and a Rs 50,000 reward on his associate Ajay Kumar, who is co-accused in the murder of Sagar Dhankar, a former international wrestler.

On May 4, two groups of wrestlers clashed at Chhattarsal Stadium, resulting in the death of Dhankar.