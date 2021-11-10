Wrestler Nisha Dahiya says she's alive after reports of her being shot dead emerge

After reports of national level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother being shot dead went viral, the athlete posted a video on Instagram clarifying that the rumours were fake.
Dahiya is seen in the video saying that she is currently in Gonda for her next match and she is absolutely fine.
There were also rumours that her mother was injured in the incident and was in a critical condition. Later, it was confirmed that the female wrestler who was killed in Haryana was not the world medallist, who had been congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just this morning for her performance in Belgrade some days back.
"The girl who died was a newcomer hailing from Halalpur village in Sonepat. She is also Nisha Dahiya but not the one who went to the U-23 World championship," coach Randhir Malik, who travelled with the Indian women's team to Belgrade, told PTI.
