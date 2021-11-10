Wrestler Nisha Dahiya rebuts reports of her death

Wrestler Nisha Dahiya says she's alive after reports of her being shot dead emerge

Dahiya is seen in the video saying that she is currently in Gonda for her next match and she is absolutely fine

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2021, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 19:50 ist
National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya. Credit: Instagram/nisha_dahiya_07

After reports of national level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother being shot dead went viral, the athlete posted a video on Instagram clarifying that the rumours were fake.

Dahiya is seen in the video saying that she is currently in Gonda for her next match and she is absolutely fine.

 

There were also rumours that her mother was injured in the incident and was in a critical condition. Later, it was confirmed that the female wrestler who was killed in Haryana was not the world medallist, who had been congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just this morning for her performance in Belgrade some days back.

"The girl who died was a newcomer hailing from Halalpur village in Sonepat. She is also Nisha Dahiya but not the one who went to the U-23 World championship," coach Randhir Malik, who travelled with the Indian women's team to Belgrade, told PTI.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Wrestling
murder
Haryana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Famous pink guava loses colour due to weather change

Famous pink guava loses colour due to weather change

Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'

Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'

Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire

Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire

President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties

President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties

Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary

Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary

Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term

Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term

Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one

Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one

Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang

Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang

 