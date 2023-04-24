Wrestlers approach SC for FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Amid the ongoing agitation, Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and others approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Delhi police to register an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

On Monday, senior advocate Narendra Hooda mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

The bench, however, asked Hooda to mention the matter again on Tuesday as his petition was not on the list for urgent hearing.

Also Read | Sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief could not be proved

According to the plea, Phogat and other wrestlers have cited an inordinate delay in registration of FIR by Delhi police.

They sought a direction from the court to issue a direction to police to lodge a case against Bhushan.

Following the renewed protests by wrestlers, the Delhi Police have reportedly sought a report from the probe committee that was established by the Ministry of Sports in response to the complaints by the players.

The committee, headed by boxing legend M C Mary Kom, was set up on January 23 to probe the allegations against Singh. It had submitted its report in the first week of April but its findings are yet to be made public.

Apart from Mary Kom, other members of the committee were Olympic medallist-wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former bad- minton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, former CEO of Target Olympic Podium Scheme Rajesh Rajagopalan and former Sports Authority of India executive di- rector (teams) Radhica Sreeman.

A senior police officer had reportedly said, "We have received seven complaints and are currently conducting an inquiry into all of them. We will register an FIR once concrete evidence is obtained. In the course of our inquiry, we have requested a report from the Sports Ministry's probe committee that was established to investigate the accusations of sexual harassment made against the WFI chief".

On Sunday, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers, restarted their protest against the WFI chief in Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi.

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Vinesh broke down while speaking to reporters.

Vinesh had earlier said she was subjected to mental harassment by Singh, and had claimed she even contemplated suicide.

On Sunday, they said that as many as seven women grapplers including a minor have tried to lodge a complaint but "the police officers refused to file an FIR".